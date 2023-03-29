Newswise — The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), led by Prof. Antonio Giordano, in collaboration with the Texas Scientific Italian Community (TSIC), led by Prof. Andrea Giuffrida, will present the XVII Conference of Italian Researchers in the World on Saturday April 1st from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM at Temple University of Philadelphia.

Forty speakers will address the conference, including welcomes and institutional greetings, discussion of the role of the Associations of Italian researchers in the world, and topics on Aerospace, Medicine, Physics, Technological innovations, artificial intelligence, Robotics, natural sciences, bio and nanotechnologies, engineering, energy, and humanities.

In attendance will be Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of University and Research, Gregory N. Mandel, Provost of Temple University and Laura H. Carnell Professor of Law, Cristiana Mele, Consul General of Italy in Philadelphia, as well as Italians from various fields and occupational backgrounds. The Minister and Provost will be giving their welcoming remarks.

The event will also allow participating researchers residing in various parts of the world to be able to connect in VTC, and can be followed by the public in live-streaming at the FB address: https://www.facebook.com/TXSIC starting at 0930 EST, 1530 Rome time. In addition, the participants’ research work will be included in a book dedicated to the conference.

“I thank my friend Prof. Antonio Giordano, and Temple University for hosting the event,” says Vincenzo Arcobelli founder and Chairman of the Conference. “For 20 years with Giordano, we have shared ideas, initiatives, such as that of promoting young researchers, bilateral agreements between Italian and American entities, and in having supported him in social, civil, and environmental battles such as that of ‘the land of fires’ in South Italy.”

“The continuity, and participation of speakers from various parts of the world represents a concrete way of increasing the networking of researchers and due recognition, to make people understand at all levels and sectors that the community of Italian researchers in the world is a great resource for Italy”, concludes Arcobelli.

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org