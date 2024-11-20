Abstract

Newswise — Entrepreneurial energy, the level of energetic activation that a founder feels for building their venture, is an important indicator of a founder’s well-being. Changes in entrepreneurial energy have wide-ranging consequences for both founders and their ventures, yet much remains to be learned about how and why such fluctuations might occur, as well as the role of social dynamics in influencing fluctuations in entrepreneurial energy. To investigate these questions, we draw on longitudinal data from 38 founders, developing a dynamic model of entrepreneurial energy. Our study contributes to research on entrepreneurial energy and well-being, as well as energetic activation more generally.