Newswise — AUSTIN, TX, Dec 9, 2024 – Semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) are found in building materials and consumer products like carpeting, furniture and electronics. Gases released by these chemicals in homes, offices and schools pose potential human health risks such as cancers, reproductive disorders, and nervous system damage.

A recent study of the indoor air in central Texas high schools revealed that two groups of SVOCs, phthalates and PBDEs, are prevalent in high school environments. The research will be presented in early December at the annual meeting of the Society for Risk Analysis in Austin, Texas.

High school students, in a critical period of growth and development such as impacts on memory and behavior, may be vulnerable to the adverse health effects of SVOCs. Yet little research has been done to monitoring SVOCs in school environments.

Researchers from the University of Oklahoma collected and analyzed samples of settled dust, HVAC filter dust, and indoor air in seven high schools at four different time periods from 2015 to 2017. They targeted 42 SVOCs — including phthalates, PBDEs, OPFRs, and pesticides – using gas chromatization and mass spectrometry to measure precise quantities. Their study examined correlations between SVOC concentrations in different media and assessed the influence of building characteristics, such as flooring type and classroom type (permanent vs. portable), as well as seasonal variations.

OPFRs showed higher concentrations in carpeted classrooms, while PBDEs were more prevalent in computer classrooms. Portable classrooms exhibited higher SVOC levels than permanent ones. Seasonal variations were significant, with higher SVOC concentrations in settled dust during colder seasons.

“These findings highlight the presence of potentially harmful chemicals in spaces where students and staff spend substantial time, underscoring the need for targeted interventions to reduce exposure in school environments,” says lead author Hongwan (Melody) Li, assistant professor in the Hudson College of Public Health at the University of Oklahoma.

