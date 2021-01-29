Newswise — Reston, Va.; January 29, 2021—With more than 65 Featured and Scientific Sessions and 1,000+ presentations showcasing advances in fundamental and translational sciences and emerging disciplines and technologies, the Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting and ToxExpo of the Society of Toxicology (SOT) is the largest forum for toxicological research in the world.

“Attendees can expect the same level of scientific quality as with past SOT annual meetings, addressing hot topics such as COVID-19, cannabinoids, PFAS, and animal alternatives for toxicity testing,” says 2020–2021 SOT President George P. Daston, PhD. “This year’s Virtual Meeting also will feature many of the hallmarks of the Society’s in-person meetings, including networking and social opportunities to form collaborations and partnerships that will lead to the next advances in toxicological research.”

Some of these partnerships are likely to result from the Virtual ToxExpo Exhibit Hall, where renowned laboratories, manufacturers, suppliers, and researchers will debut the latest products and services in toxicology to scientists, executives, and industry leaders.

During the meeting, the Society also will honor hundreds of distinguished scientists, early career investigators, postdocs, and students through myriad awards bestowed by the Society and its Committees, Regional Chapters, Special Interest Groups, and Specialty Sections.

PLENARY SESSIONS

Opening Plenary Session: “Blending Art and Science to Master Science Communication”

Speaker: Laura Lindenfeld, Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, Stony Brook University

Plenary Keynote Medical Research Council (MRC) Lecture: “Using Luciferase-Based Mouse Reporter Lines to Detect and Track Epigenetic Changes Induced by Environmental Exposures”

Lecturer: Dame Amanda Fisher, MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences

FEATURED SESSIONS

“A Career in Advancing the Field of Toxicology: A Tribute to Linda S. Birnbaum”

Panelists: Michael J. DeVito, US EPA; Martin van den Berg, Universiteit Utrecht, Netherlands; Suzanne E. Fenton, NIEHS/NTP; Rick Woychik, NIEHS/NTP; and Laurie C. Haws, ToxStrategies Inc.

“Meet the Director: A Conversation with Rick Woychik”

Panelist: Rick Woychik, NIEHS/NTP

Society of Toxicology and Japanese Society of Toxicology Symposium: “Oxidative Stress in Multiple Manifestations of Toxicity”

Speakers: Yoshito Kumagai, University of Tsukuba, Japan; Yoshiro Saito, Tohoku University, Japan; Alicia R. Timme-Laragy, University of Massachusetts Amherst; and Dean P. Jones, Emory University School of Medicine

SOT/EUROTOX Debate: “Individualized Toxicity Is the Future of Risk Assessment”

Debaters: Alan R. Boobis, Imperial College London; and Syril D. Pettit, HESI

AWARD LECTURES

Distinguished Toxicology Scholar Award Lecture: “Air Pollution as a Risk Factor for Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases”

Lecturer: Deborah Cory-Slechta, University of Rochester Medical Center

EUROTOX Bo Holmstedt Memorial Award Lecture: “Understanding Three Fundamental Quantitative Principles Is a Prerequisite for Improving Toxicological Science and Risk Assessment”

Lecturer: Wout Slob, Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu (RIVM), Netherlands

Leading Edge in Basic Science Award Lecture: “Toxicoepigenetics and the Use of piRNA for Precision Environmental Health Research”

Lecturer: Dana C. Dolinoy, University of Michigan

Merit Award Lecture: “The Exciting Challenge of Working in Regulatory Toxicology”

Lecturer: Rogene Henderson, Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute

Merit Award Lecture: “Unraveling the Molecular Mechanisms of Cannabinoid-Mediated Immune Modulation and Cannabinoid Receptor 2 as a Putative Therapeutic Target”

Lecturer: Norbert E. Kaminski, Michigan State University

Translational Impact Award Lecture: “The Placenta: A Recorder and Transducer of Environmental Toxics”

Lecturer: Rebecca Fry, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The complete schedule and more information on the Scientific Sessions and other activities associated with the meeting are available on the Virtual 2021 SOT Annual Meeting and ToxExpo website.

