Newswise — (January 18, 2022) Students working in the fabrication labs in the California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) Center for Innovation in STEM Education (CISE) got an accelerated course in hands-on project management and design when they partnered with Toyota Motor North America for the company’s annual Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest.

In early 2021, Toyota’s Social Innovation Division approached CISE Director Kamal Hamdan with the idea of using the CISE fabrication labs to create 3D replicas of selected winning entries. Each year, children between the ages of 4 and 15 enter the contest, drawing fantastical images that illustrate the car of their dreams. The 2022 contest is accepting entries until Jan. 31.

“The dream car art contest encourages youth to dream of the future of mobility, and the students at CSU Dominguez Hills helped bring that dream to life for the winners of last year’s contest,” said Michael R. Medalla, Manager, Toyota USA Foundation. “Through this activity, the students were provided with hands-on learning to further develop their skills, and we are so amazed at what they were able to achieve.”

“When I first saw the drawings, I thought, ‘Where do I start?’,” said Maritza Trujillo, one of the CSUDH students who worked on the project. “It had so many small details! With the help of my group members, everything came together very well, though.”

The teams spent about eight months working on creating a total of seven 3D models. They received hands-on experience of every aspect of the process—from initial planning and project management to the final 3D printing and assembly of the models.

Each team spent a week or so examining the drawings and planning and brainstorming their approach. Next, prototypes were created out of clay or wood, to allow team members to determine exactly how their cars would fit together.

Designs were created with CAD modeling software, then turned into physical pieces in the Fab Lab’s 3D printers. Laser cutters and vinyl cutters allowed the students to make fine adjustments to their pieces, which were then assembled into the actual vehicles. Printing and assembly of the vehicles took between four and five weeks, and then painting and putting the finishing touches on the cars took another week or two.

For Fab Lab technician Nicol Funes, the best part of the entire project was when they showed the results to the students who had drawn the original artwork. “That made me really proud, seeing the faces of the artists and their reactions to how we took their drawings and converted them to 3D models.”

As the culmination of the pilot project, the models are now on view at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. “I'm proud that this project is being displayed at the Petersen Museum,” says Trujillo. “We get to show what we’ve created to our family members, other students, and the community.” The exhibit will remain on view at the Petersen through March 27, 2022, and plans are underway to repeat the project aligned with next year’s contest.

“This has been an excellent educational opportunity to share ideas generated by kids across the country so that our—children and adults—can experience the design process, which underlies not only automotive manufacturing but innovation in any field, as well as explore the future of the automobile,” said Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

“When people visit the museum, I hope they can see our hard work and our dedication to this project,” says Funes. “It’s a great way to show people what we can do here. Hopefully this project will help expose more kids to STEM fields, and cause them to explore STEM majors themselves.”

The seven 3D models are:

