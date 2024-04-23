Newswise — San Francisco, CA, April 23, 2024 - Glaucoma Research Foundation, the nation’s most experienced foundation dedicated solely to glaucoma research and education, has elected Tracy M. Valorie, BS, MBA to its Board of Directors. Ms. Valorie is a strategic business consultant and the owner of TMV Associates LLC with 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

“Tracy Valorie is highly regarded and respected for her knowledge of the ophthalmology field and a leader in advancing glaucoma innovation and patient care,” said Thomas M. Brunner, President and CEO, Glaucoma Research Foundation. “She has served on our Glaucoma 360 Advisory Board for ten years and since 2023 as a member of the Steering Committee, helping guide our annual New Horizons Forum. Tracy's advocacy in promoting diversity and her experience in strategic planning will bring tremendous value to our Board of Directors,” he added.

“Tracy is also an active member of Glaucoma Research Foundation’s Education and Communications Committee,” said Nancy M. Graydon, GRF’s Executive Director of Development and Chief Operating Officer. “Patient education and support is so important for empowering people affected by glaucoma. Tracy understands that sharing knowledge, insights, and resources helps provide inspiration and hope.”

Ms. Valorie is a strategic advisor to Atia Vision and Myra Vision and provides consulting services to ophthalmology start-up companies. She previously served as senior vice president, general manager of the U.S. pharmaceutical and surgical businesses at Bausch + Lomb, from 2012 to 2019. Ms. Valorie also served as commercial lead of ophthalmology at Pfizer Inc. where she had global responsibility for their ophthalmology brands and responsibility for commercial development and long-range strategic planning.

Ms. Valorie is on the boards of PolyActiva Pty Ltd., Layer Bio Inc., Samsara Vision, and Visus Therapeutics. From 2014 to 2018 she served on the board of Ophthalmic World Leaders (OWL). From 2009 to 2011 she held board membership seats at The Glaucoma Foundation and the ARVO Foundation for Eye Research. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Connecticut.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. GRF has a proven track record of ground-breaking, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to millions of visitors annually.