Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – Tracy Sbrocco, PhD, has been selected as the next Chair of the Department of Medical and Clinical Psychology (MPS) at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU). An outstanding researcher, educator, and research administrator, and tenured professor of MPS at USU, Sbrocco assumed the responsibilities of department Chair on January 29.

Sbrocco graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in natural science, and went on to pursue a PhD in clinical health psychology at Vanderbilt University. Following a psychology residency at the Palo Alto Veterans Administration and a postdoctoral fellowship at SUNY Albany, she joined the USU faculty in 1994 to help develop the new, Congressionally-mandated clinical psychology program for the military. Sbrocco has many years of dedicated service to, and leadership within USU as an educator and scholar. With her long-standing interest in health disparities, her commitment to DEI, and her extensive experience at USU, she is well positioned to successfully execute the mission of the Department of Medical and Clinical Psychology as its new chair.

USU, and particularly those of us in the School of Medicine, are indebted to the leadership of Dr. David Riggs, who served as chair of the department for the past seven years. Under Dr. Riggs’ leadership, the department successfully navigated significant challenges and continued to produce groundbreaking research and outstanding clinical psychologists for the Military Health System and the country. Riggs will remain at USU as a Professor in MPS and Executive Director of the Center for Deployment Psychology.

“In her new role leading MPS, Dr. Sbrocco will remain dedicated to excellence in education, scholarship, and clinical care, and we thank Dr. Riggs for his outstanding tenure as department chair,” said Dr. Eric Elster, dean of USU’s School of Medicine.

