Transcatheter Valve Replacement Procedures at The Mount Sinai Hospital Win Highest Rating From Society of Thoracic Surgeons

Rating measures quality, safety, and outcomes

Newswise — (New York, NY – November 30, 2023) - For the third consecutive year, the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at The Mount Sinai Hospital has received the highest three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS)/American College of Cardiology (ACC) TVT Registry of Public Reporting. The rating system is one of the most rigorous and highly respected measures for evaluating the quality of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures performed by hospitals in the United States.

“This recognition underscores the commitment of our team to continuous quality improvement and to providing safe, patient-centered, and evidence-based care to our patients,” says Samin K. Sharma, MD, Director of the Mount Sinai Cardiovascular Clinical Institute and Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality for Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital. “These ratings further emphasize the superb expertise of our TAVR operators and the structural heart team, and should reassure our patients that they will get the best possible care at Mount Sinai.”

TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure, an alternative to open heart surgery, to replace the aortic valve for patients with symptomatic aortic stenosis. In the latest reporting, only 22 of 823 TAVR programs nationwide received a three-star rating from the TVT registry. The Mount Sinai Hospital recorded the second-highest TAVR procedure volume in New York State in 2022, with 513 TAVR procedures performed with excellent safety, according to the registry.

For patients and their families, STS/ACC ratings provide meaningful information to compare quality among hospitals and to ultimately make informed decisions about TAVR, a procedure that offers hope to many experiencing aortic stenosis who cannot undergo open heart surgery due to frailty, old age, or associated medical conditions. The system also encourages hospitals to improve their quality of care and patient safety by offering them valuable feedback and benchmarking information. Aortic stenosis is one of the most common and serious valve disease problems where the opening of the aortic valve narrows and restricts blood flowing to main heart artery causing symptoms including chest pain, shortness of breath and a rapid heartbeat.

The STS/ACC TVT Registry monitors patient safety and real-world outcomes related to transcatheter valve replacement and repair procedures, along with emerging treatments for valve disease patients. Participating hospitals publicly showcase their commitment to continuous quality improvement through voluntary participation in the STS/ACC TVT Registry Public Reporting Program.

The star rating system is based on data collected by the STS/ACC TVT registry, which tracks the outcomes and complications of TAVR procedures from member institutions. It assigns one to three stars based on a hospital’s performance across a comprehensive set of quality measures, including the rates of mortality, stroke, bleeding, kidney injury, and valve leakage within 30 days of the procedure.

Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital is one of the world’s top four hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery

Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital ranks No. 1 in New York and No. 4 globally according to Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Specialized Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is also No. 1 in New York for cardiology, cardiac surgery, and vascular surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report®.

It is part of Mount Sinai Health System, which is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. We advance medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.

