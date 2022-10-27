Abstract: The shoot apical meristem (SAM) is responsible for overall shoot growth by generating all above-ground structures. Recent research identified that the SAM displays an autonomous heat stress (HS) memory of a previous non-lethal HS event. Considering the importance of the SAM for plant growth it is essential to unlock how its thermomemory is mechanistically controlled. Here, we report that HEAT SHOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR A7b (HSFA7b) plays a crucial role in this process in Arabidopsis. We found that HSFA7b directly regulates ethylene response at the SAM by binding to promoters of key regulators of ethylene signaling including ETHYLENE-INSENSITIVE 3 to establish thermotolerance. Moreover, HSFA7b controls maintenance of the SAM stem cell pool during thermomemory by regulating the expression of the master regulator WUSCHEL through direct transcriptional activation of the SPLAYED chromatin remodelling factor.