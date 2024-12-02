Abstract

Newswise — Glioblastomas (GBMs) are highly aggressive, infiltrative, and heterogeneous brain tumors driven by complex genetic alterations. The basic-helix-loop-helix (bHLH) transcription factors ASCL1 and OLIG2 are dynamically co-expressed in GBMs; however, their combinatorial roles in regulating the plasticity and heterogeneity of GBM cells are unclear. Here, we show that induction of somatic mutations in subventricular zone (SVZ) progenitor cells leads to the dysregulation of ASCL1 and OLIG2, which then function redundantly and are required for brain tumor formation in a mouse model of GBM. Subsequently, the binding of ASCL1 and OLIG2 to each other’s loci and to downstream target genes then determines the cell types and degree of migration of tumor cells. Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) reveals that a high level of ASCL1 is key in specifying highly migratory neural stem cell (NSC)/astrocyte-like tumor cell types, which are marked by upregulation of ribosomal protein, oxidative phosphorylation, cancer metastasis, and therapeutic resistance genes.