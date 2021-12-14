Abstract: Left ventricular hypertrophy, characterized by hypertrophy of individual cardiomyocytes, is an adaptive response to an increased cardiac workload that eventually leads to heart failure. Previous studies using neonatal rat ventricular myocytes (NRVMs) and animal models have revealed several hypertrophy- and mechanical load-associated genes and signaling pathways. However, these models are not directly applicable to humans. Here, we studied the effect of cyclic mechanical stretch on gene expression of human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs) using RNA sequencing. HiPSC-CMs showed distinct hypertrophic changes in gene expression at the level of individual genes and in biological processes. We also identified several differentially expressed genes that have not been previously associated with cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and thus serve as attractive targets for future studies. When compared to previously published data attained from stretched NRVMs and human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, hiPSC-CMs displayed a smaller number of changes in gene expression, but the differentially expressed genes revealed more pronounced enrichment of hypertrophy-related biological processes and pathways. Overall, these results establish hiPSC-CMs as a valuable in vitro model for studying human cardiomyocyte hypertrophy.Summary statement: Distinct hypertrophic gene expression changes in mechanically stretched human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes reveal the utility of these cells as an advantageous in vitro model for mechanical overload-induced hypertrophy.