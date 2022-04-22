The widespread clinical application of cord blood (CB) for hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation is limited mainly by the inadequate number of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) in single CB units, which results in unsuccessful or delayed engraftment in recipients. The identification of agents to promote CB HSPC engraftment has significant therapeutic value. Here, we found that transient inhibition of the JNK pathway increased the HSC frequency in CB CD34+ cells to 13.46-fold. Mechanistic studies showed that inhibition of the JNK pathway upregulated the expression of quiescence-associated and stemness genes in HSCs, preventing HSCs from entering the cell cycle, increasing glucose uptake and accumulating reactive oxygen species (ROS). Importantly, transient inhibition of the JNK pathway during CB CD34+ cell collection also enhanced long-term HSC (LT-HSC) recovery and engraftment efficiency. Collectively, these findings suggest that transient inhibition of the JNK pathway could promote a quiescent state in HSCs by preventing cell cycle entry and metabolic activation, thus enhancing the HSC number and engraftment potential. Together, these findings improve the understanding of the regulatory mechanisms governing HSC quiescence and stemness and have the potential to improve HSC collection and transplantation.