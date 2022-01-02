Abstract:

Background: Despite major therapeutic advances, heart failure remains a life-threatening disorder, with 26 million patients worldwide, causing more deaths than cancer as a non-communicable disease. Therefore, novel strategies for the treatment of heart failure continue to be an important clinical need. Based on preclinical studies, allogenic human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte (hiPSC-CM) patches have been proposed as a potential therapeutic candidate for heart failure. We report the implantation of allogeneic hiPSC-CM patches in a patient with ischemic cardiomyopathy (ClinicalTrials.gov, #jRCT2053190081).

Methods: The patches were produced under clinical-grade conditions and displayed cardiogenic phenotypes and safety in vivo (severe immunodeficient mice) without any genetic mutations in cancer-related genes. The patches were then implanted via thoracotomy into the left ventricle epicardium of the patient under immunosuppressive agents.

Results: Positron emission tomography and computed tomography confirmed the possible efficacy and did not detect tumorigenesis in either the heart or other organs; the clinical symptoms improved 6 months after surgery, without any major adverse events, suggesting that the patches were well-tolerated. Furthermore, changes in the wall motion in the transplanted site were recovered, suggesting a favorable prognosis and the potential tolerance to exercise.

Conclusions: This study is the first report of a successful transplant of hiPSC-CMs for severe ischemic cardiomyopathy.