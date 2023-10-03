Article title: Muscle mitochondrial transplantation can rescue and maintain cellular homeostasis

Authors: Debasmita Bhattacharya, Mikhaela B. Slavin, David A. Hood

From the authors: “Our study illustrates the feasibility of using mouse skeletal muscle-derived mitochondria for transplantation in intraspecies- and interspecies-specific settings, and it sets the stage for the investigation of the large-scale isolation of mitochondria from muscle, or other tissues, for in vivo transplantation in therapeutic applications.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.