Newswise — WASHINGTON (Oct. 10, 2024)--An outbreak of the Marburg virus in Rwanda has prompted public health officials to announce they will start screening travelers to the US who have also been in Rwanda in the last 21 days. The Marburg virus causes a rare but lethal hemorrhagic fever much like Ebola.

There have been no confirmed cases of the Marburg virus disease outside of Rwanda however US clinicians should be aware of the potential for imported cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The George Washington University has experts who can discuss all aspects of this story.

Christopher Mores, is a professor of global health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, an arbovirologist and an expert on infectious disease outbreaks. He can discuss the viral transmission patterns and global health security as well as vaccine strategies to counter threats caused by this virus. He is also the director of a high containment research laboratory and works with the US government and industry on measures aimed at blocking emerging disease threats.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Marc Siegel, is an associate professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and is an infectious disease expert.

Jose Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW vaccine research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

