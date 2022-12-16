Newswise — Debabrata P. Mukherjee, M.D., our cardiovascular medicine expert at Texas Tech Physicians El Paso is available to speak on the topic of:
Undetected aortic aneurysms or aortic dissection
- How they occur, what the prognosis is, and what are the possible treatments when caught early.
- How to identify patients at risk, and how to reduce the risk of dissections.
- He can also speak on how acute type A aortic dissections occur more frequently during winter months and are associated with regional flu activity.