Dr. João L. de Quevedo, MD, PhD, is professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. He is also the director of the Translational Psychiatry Program and Treatment-Resistant Depression Clinic at UTHealth Houston.

Dr. de Quevedo, specializes in mood disorders including major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder. He works to manage complex differential diagnosis and develop personalized treatment strategies. As a researcher, he has been making important contributions to understanding the pathophysiology of these diseases as well developing experimental treatments that can be used in the clinic in the near future.

To arrange an interview contact: