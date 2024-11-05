Newswise — A review article entitled “Prevalence of Antibiotic Resistance in Older Adults and Alzheimer’s Disease Patients: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” is now published in the Journal Alzheimer’s Disease Reports.

“In our review we assess the prevalence of antibiotic resistance in older adults and AD patients with the goal to provide some comprehensive healthcare approaches and interventions that are tailored to the specific needs of these groups,” says Domenico Praticò, M.D., Founding Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple (ACT).

Synopsis: Antibiotic resistance is a global health concern, and its prevalence among older adults and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) patients is an emergent issue that needs serious attention. Millions of AD patients are vulnerable to a variety of health issues, but the combination of antibiotic resistance increases significantly their vulnerability. Complications such as increased infection severity, longer hospitalizations, higher healthcare costs, and compromised treatment outcomes are significant challenges for AD patients with antibiotic resistance. Therefore, understanding the extent of antibiotic resistance in these populations is critical for designing targeted interventions.

The meta-analysis of the prevalence of antibiotic resistance in older adults and AD patients revealed a complex landscape with a suggestive but statistically insignificant trend toward increased resistance. The significant heterogeneity among the included studies highlights the importance of exercising caution when interpreting the overall pooled estimate, taking into account different methodologies and participant characteristics. The implications of these findings highlight the complexities of antibiotic resistance among vulnerable populations. Clinical practices should prioritize individualized treatment strategies and antimicrobial stewardship, while public health policies should implement comprehensive measures to address the multifaceted nature of resistance. Further research is needed to identify the specific factors influencing resistance patterns in these populations, allowing for the development of targeted interventions. This study adds to the ongoing discussion about antibiotic resistance by emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in clinical and public health settings to reduce the emergence and spread of antibiotic-resistant strains among older adults and AD patients.

