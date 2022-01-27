Newswise — Chris Pew, an expert backcountry skier, was a founder and the CEO of 12-year-old TREW Gear, a leading premium brand for technical backcountry ski apparel. TREW Gear's products - snow bibs, jackets, pants, and accessories - were selling well through independent and specialty retailers and direct to consumers on Trewgear.com, but heavy on Pew's mind was how to continue growing the business, particularly whether he should sell TREW products on Amazon.com. Would TREW's presence on the behemoth US-based e-commerce platform help the company grow in the long term? Shorter term, would selling on Amazon deliver the 20% increase in revenues his investors wanted to see by the end of the year? And if Amazon wasn't the best choice, what distribution strategy should he embrace?