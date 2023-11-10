Newswise — In a post hoc analysis of the phase 2 NOBILITY trial, researchers found that treatment with obinutuzumab—an antibody that targets a protein expressed on certain immune cells—was superior to placebo for preserving kidney function and preventing flares in patients with lupus nephritis, a kidney condition associated with the autoimmune disease lupus.

In the analysis, which is published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, compared with standard-of-care treatment alone, the addition of obinutuzumab to lupus nephritis treatment reduced the risk of developing a composite outcome of death, fall in kidney function, or treatment failure by 60%. Adding obinutuzumab also reduced the risk of lupus nephritis relapses by 57% and significantly decreased the rate of decline in kidney function over the 2 years of the trial.

Overall, 38% of obinutuzumab-treated patients compared with 16% of placebo-treated patients achieved a complete remission of lupus nephritis by week 76, with the need for fewer glucocorticoids.

“These data are really important because the ultimate goal of lupus nephritis therapy is to preserve kidney survival so patients never have to face the need for dialysis or transplantation because their kidneys failed,” said corresponding author Brad Rovin, MD, of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “The addition of obinutuzumab to standard lupus nephritis therapy may increase the likelihood of achieving this goal.”

URL upon publication: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/art.42734

Additional Information

NOTE: The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Please include journal attribution in all coverage. For more information or to obtain a PDF of any study, please contact: Sara Henning-Stout, [email protected].

About the Journal

Arthritis & Rheumatology, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology, is a peer-reviewed publication for scientists and clinicians interested in the natural history, pathophysiology, treatment, and outcome of the rheumatic diseases. The journal publishes the highest quality basic and clinical research related to the rheumatic diseases, encompassing a wide range of areas of investigative activity.

About Wiley

Wiley is a knowledge company and a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions. Dedicated to the creation and application of knowledge, Wiley serves the world’s researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world's most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.