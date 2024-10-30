Newswise — It's spooky season, but it’s more than the ghosts and goblins that are scary. The amount of sugar many kids (and adults) consume while trick or treating is frightening. On Halloween the average child consumes about three cups of sugar, or 144 teaspoons, more than four times what the average child consumes on a daily basis, and 24 times the recommended daily amount.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children over the age of 2, should have less than 25 grams of 6 teaspoons of sugar per day. Children under the age of 2, should avoid food and drinks with added sugar. Adults should also limit their sugar intake. The American Heart Association recommends men have no more than 9 teaspoons of sugar, and women 6 teaspoons per day.

Eating and drinking too much added sugar puts everyone at risk for obesity, tooth decay, heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease, among other health problems.

Halloween is only one day, and it is of course okay to occasionally indulge for special occasions. More concerning, children on a typical day are consuming significantly more sugar than the recommended amount. The average child is having 32 teaspoons of sugar daily, more than five times the recommended amount.

Steps need to be taken to limit sugar intake daily, but this Halloween there are steps you can take to mitigate sugar intake while still enjoying holiday festivities.

Not All Candy Is Created Equal

“Not all candy affects blood sugar the same way. For example, candies like jelly beans or gummy type candy are nearly pure sugar, meaning they can cause a quick spike in blood sugar levels,” said Robert Hildebrandt, MBA, RDN, CDCES of the Diabetes Management Center of Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center. “Chocolate, however, is a bit different. With ingredients like cream, milk, and cocoa butter, it contains fat that helps slow down sugar absorption and reduces the spike. For kids with prediabetes/diabetes or anyone sensitive to blood sugar levels, chocolate can be a gentler option than pure sugary candies.”

Consider Other Options Besides Candy

No one says the treat has to be candy. Consider handing out other fun options including glow sticks, stickers, temporary tattoos or play dough.

If you want to hand out a snack item, consider food alternatives to candy. Portable snacks like mini bags of popcorn or pretzels offer a satisfying crunch with less sugar. Fruit-based treats like raisin boxes or dried fruit packs without added sugars are also great options. Small pieces of dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) can be a nice treat without overloading on sugar.

Set a Candy Limit

Let kids pick out their favorite candies to enjoy on Halloween night and keep the rest as occasional treats.

Parents can consider a candy trade-in program for their children. Aftering having a few of their favorite treats, children can trade in their candy for another special treat. “Children can still enjoy the fun experience of collecting candy door to door with their friends, but at the end of the night they swap their candy for a new toy, movie theater ticket or other desirable treat,” explains Kaitlin McKenzie, RDN at Hackensack Meridian Health.

A trade-in program also works well for children with severe allergies or food sensitivities; they can partake in the day but stay safe by avoiding cross-contamination and still earn their own special treat or celebration at the end of the night.

“Bring the extra candy to a potluck party, or even donate it. Some organizations are happy to accept unused, wrapped candy to distribute to those in need,” McKenzie says.

Like everything else, it’s all about moderation.

Hackensack Meridian Health registered dieticians are available to comment on how to best enjoy Halloween without consuming dangerous amounts of sugar.