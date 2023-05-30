ALBANY, N.Y. (May 30, 2023)—The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially kicks off on Thursday and runs through the end of November, is starting with a high level of uncertainty.

Experts are predicting that El Niño conditions are likely to develop this year, which typically diminishes tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic basin. However, unusually warm waters—including some areas setting record temperatures —could instead fuel an active season.

NOAA forecasters are predicting near-normal hurricane activity, with 12 to 17 named storms, including five to nine having the potential to become hurricanes and between one and four major hurricanes.

Kristen Corbosiero, associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, studies hurricane formation, as well as structure and intensity change. Her research specifically focuses on the interaction between tropical cyclones and the environments in which they are embedded.

Corbosiero agrees that predicting this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will be more challenging than usual.

“As we approach the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, it is uncertain what this season will bring. There is a developing El Niño in the Pacific, which typically suppresses hurricane activity in the Atlantic. On the other hand, ocean temperatures throughout much of the Atlantic are running much warmer than normal, which typically enhances hurricane activity.”

Brian Tang, an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, specializes in various aspects of tropical cyclones, including their formation and intensification. He’s currently leading a $2.15 million Office of Naval Research project to help forecasters better understand and predict the rapid intensification of hurricanes.

Tang cautions that it only takes one intense storm to cause significant damage.

“Regardless of the number of hurricanes this season brings, it only takes one intense hurricane hitting a metro area to make it a bad season, especially given the decades of population growth in hurricane-prone areas, along with climate change making storm surge and flooding from hurricanes worse.”

Corbosiero and Tang are available to offer insight on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

