Newswise — The selection of J.D. Vance as former president Donald Trump’s Republican running mate was a strategic move to help deliver votes in key battleground states, says a Virginia Tech political expert.

“The decision to go with the 39-year-old senator from Ohio signals Trump wanted a younger candidate who can campaign and connect with working-class voters, especially in the Midwest. He's also the first millennial to appear as a major party nominee on a presidential ticket, representing a generational change in U.S. politics,” says Cayce Myers, a public relations professor and political campaign expert.

“Biden's campaign has to win states including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania,” says Myers. “Vance has the ability to campaign effectively in those states, especially among working-class voters who can deliver those states to Trump."

Myers says Vance has a compelling life story that he detailed in the bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy, which was later turned into a movie. “Vance's background and youth will likely connect with voters. His style on social media has been aggressive in his defense of President Trump and Republican politics and could be a significant communication strategy during this highly competitive campaign.”

Concerns around Vance as a candidate may be his limited experience in politics, having become a U.S. Senator in 2023.

“However, that lack of time in politics may also be viewed as a positive given the criticism of long-term career politicians,” says Myers. “Vance's own stance on abortion, which will be a major issue in 2024, has eased somewhat and come more in line with Trump. The issue of abortion has played prominently in Democratic campaigns and has been a successful issue Democrats have campaigned on. With Trump needing to get more votes from women and undecided voters in a close election, the practical politics of 2024 means that his campaign has taken a less conservative stance on abortion.”

