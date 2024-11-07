Newswise — WASHINGTON (Nov. 6, 2024)--With Donald Trump’s decisive victory in the presidential election, public health experts project a number of changes to the health care landscape, according to Kaiser Health News. Experts predict he and his allies will scale back public health insurance, which could mean more Americans will be left without insurance coverage, and impose additional barriers to reproductive health care–including abortion.

They also warn of changes to the Affordable Care Act’s consumer protections and the imposition of work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries. Vaccine skepticism and an anti-science stance on other public health interventions are likely, they say.

And the second term in office for Trump could also mean a variety of measures that would stall or roll back the United State’s progress on climate change.

The George Washington University has experts available to talk about the health and environmental implications of a Trump presidency. To schedule an interview with an expert please contact GW Media, [email protected].

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at the George Washington University. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations. She most recently worked on an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to protect women’s health and reproductive rights. Watch a video of Professor Rosenbaum discussing reproductive healthcare here.

Julia Strasser, is the director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Amita N. Vyas, is an associate professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director of the GW Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health. She can discuss the impact of a Trump presidency on women’s health.

Emily R. Smith, an associate professor of global health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, is available to comment on vaccine and other anti-science misinformation that can lead to poor health and a rise in infectious diseases.



Richard Ricciardi is an associate dean for Clinical Practice & Community Engagement in the George Washington University School of Nursing and the executive director for the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement at GW. He can discuss what health care affordability looks like under a Trump administration.



Leighton Ku, a professor of health policy and management and Director of the Center for Health Policy Research at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is a health policy researcher and public policy analyst. He is an expert in national and state health reforms, and how to improve access to affordable health care for vulnerable populations. Watch here as he talks about healthcare reform and the implications of the election.

Environmental Health

Susan Anenberg, is Director of the GW Climate and Health Institute, and professor of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution, including the global burden of disease linked to dirty air. Anenberg can discuss how GOP policy could change the US progress on mitigating climate change.

Gaige Kerr, an assistant research professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is studying air pollution and how it affects human health. His most recent study shows that communities of color face a growing burden of diseases linked to air pollution.

Health Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Barak Richman is the Alexander Hamilton Professor of Business Law at the George Washington University Law School. Richman is an expert in healthcare policy law. Author of the book, Stateless Commerce, Richman is a frequent writer on healthcare issues in America.