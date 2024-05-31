Newswise — On the surface, it seemed like the 12 jurors deciding NY v. Donald J. Trump had provided President Joe Biden's campaign a boost when they handed down their verdict on May 30.

But David Redlawsk, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware, said Biden should stay the course and continue working to reach groups that have been less supportive than expected, including young people and people of color. Trump, on the other hand, needs to court the middle, which is difficult because he's always in attack mode.

Redlawsk is a political psychologist with expertise in campaigns, voter behavior, decision making and emotion. His research focuses on how voters process political information to make their decisions.

