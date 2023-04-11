Photos: https://ttuhscep.box.com/s/1fl3586lj88jneyjyimmawmzbdodrqrg

April 11, 2023

Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Steve Ortega’s maternal and paternal grandmothers didn’t graduate from college. Both grew up in an era with limited career opportunities for women. However, they made sure their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren knew they could achieve anything with hard work and an education.

TTUHSC El Paso announces a gift of $50,000 from Ortega, an El Paso attorney and former El Paso City Council member. The university matched the donation, bringing the total fund to $100,000. Funds will go toward scholarships for women pursuing their degrees at the Foster School of Medicine and Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

The Aurora Red Medical Scholarship and Maria Olivina Ortega Dental Scholarship – named in honor of Ortega’s grandmothers – aim to support residents of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

“Finances shouldn’t be a barrier to education,” Ortega said. “My grandmothers were constrained by finances and gender, which limited their career choices. Today, women represent the next generation of health care professionals for our community. TTUHSC El Paso represents the resurgence of our city as well as the new face of health care. Even though I'm not a graduate of Texas Tech, I’m proud of this institution.”

TTUHSC El Paso is addressing the region’s provider shortage by recognizing the importance of educating local students committed to serving their communities and improving access to health care in their hometown. Currently, 52% of TTUHSC El Paso students are from our Borderplex region.

“We’re grateful to Steve Ortega for his gift, which will have a transformative impact on the lives of our students,” said Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A, president of TTUHSC El Paso and dean of the Foster School of Medicine. “His generosity will help us as we ‘grow our own’ and the legacies of his grandmothers will live on in scholarship recipients, setting an example and empowering other young women in our community who will follow in their footsteps.”

Fostering growth through community support

Contributions from community leaders like Ortega have played a crucial role in TTUHSC El Paso's ability to meet health care challenges along the U.S.-Mexico border by training future practitioners who will remain in the region. With financial assistance, students can focus on their studies without taking on additional jobs, important as Foster School of Medicine and Hunt School of Dental Medicine students experience clinical training within the first semester of their education. The early interaction with patients prepares them to become skilled, compassionate providers ready to enter the workforce.

First-year dental student and native El Pasoan, Angelica Quinones, is a scholarship recipient who takes inspiration from her own late grandmother who battled breast cancer. Quinones follows the advice she was given when it comes to education: "echale ganas," Spanish for “give it your all.”

“As a first-generation college student, I always thought dental school was only for those who came from generations of dentists,” Quinones said. “I'm thankful for my scholarship, which allows me to pursue my dream of becoming a dentist, enjoy the experience and not worry about the financial aspect.”

Nationally, women have made significant progress in diversifying the fields of medicine and dental medicine. According to data from the AAMC and ADEA, in 2020, women made up just over 50% of all medical students in the U.S. At TTUHSC El Paso, women made up 53% of the incoming enrollment in the Foster School of Medicine in 2021. As for the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, female enrollment is 65%. Although these are great strides, there is still work to be done.

A legacy of service and dedication to El Paso

A fifth-generation El Pasoan, Ortega graduated from Cathedral High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he received bachelor’s degrees in government and sociology. After obtaining his law degree from the George Washington University Law Center, he returned to the Sun City where he served the community on the El Paso City Council from 2005 to 2013.

Collaborating with neighborhood groups, business leaders and fellow elected officials, Ortega helped restore San Jacinto Plaza and successfully advocated for a $500 million quality of life bond. He also worked to expand the Medical Center of the Americas with a vision of making the area an appealing destination for investment and high-income careers. Throughout his tenure, Ortega championed various initiatives, including vital neighborhood infrastructure improvements, such as the Crime Victims' Reading Memorial Garden, the Knight's Street Project and the Carolina Street Art initiative. He also sponsored more efficient cross-border trade systems.

In addition to his legal practice, Ortega serves on the board of several public service organizations. His belief in the transformative power of TTUHSC El Paso symbolizes the community's resurgence and immense potential for future growth.

