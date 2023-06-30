Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — There is a promise contained within palliative care that Nancy Weber, D.O., M.B.A., FACOEP, FACEP, wants to share with all Texans. It is the promise of valuing a life well lived, especially as one approaches their journey’s end.

Dr. Weber is an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and vice chair for quality and patient experience with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. She has been appointed to the Palliative Care Interdisciplinary Advisory Council under the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Dr. Weber will bring her extensive experience and dedication to health care to the council.

“I recognize it as an incredible opportunity and, with that, a great responsibility,” said Dr. Weber. “The power to heal and comfort is a blessing, and I'm committed to advancing patient care, quality and experiences as we strive to meet the evolving health care needs of our community at the state and local level. My hope is to contribute my knowledge, skills and insights to the council in a way that furthers our shared commitment to excellence in health care in Texas and beyond.”

Palliative care focuses on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness at any stage, with the goal of improving the quality of life for both patient and family. It differs from hospice, which assists patients who are nearing the end of life. This subtle but vital distinction means that palliative care can coexist with curative treatments, whereas hospice care generally comes into play when therapies are no longer an option nor desired by the patient.

Palliative care in Texas faces a significant challenge compared to the rest of the United States. The Center to Advance Palliative Care reports that Texas received a “C” grade for health care access to palliative care services, indicating considerable room for improvement. This rating places the state behind the national average, where 72% of U.S. hospitals with 50 or more beds reported having palliative care programs, and among the bottom 10 states in the nation.

Dr. Weber is a respected voice in emergency and internal medicine. She earned her medical degree from Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine following a Master of Science in polymer science from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.B.A. from Case Western University. Dr. Weber’s graduate medical training took place in Lansing, Michigan, where she completed her residency in both emergency medicine and internal medicine. Dr. Weber's vast expertise and strong dedication to quality patient care contributes to TTUHSC El Paso's reputation for academic excellence and world-class patient care along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Texas legislature in 2015 created the Palliative Care Interdisciplinary Advisory Council to guide the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. In this role, the council consults on matters related to the establishment, maintenance and operation of the statewide palliative care information and education program, as well as assessing its outcomes. The council also closely reviews policies, practices and protocols concerning patients' rights in the context of palliative care.

The council's emphasis on education will help residents and health care professionals to be informed and engaged in the dialogue surrounding palliative care, ultimately enhancing our Borderplex region's understanding and experience of this critical health care service.

Dr. Weber's appointment is a powerful embodiment of TTUHSC El Paso's core values. As vice chair for quality and patient experience, she epitomizes the university’s commitment to service, cultivating an environment where patient needs are paramount. Her engagement with the council reflects the value of teamwork, applying interdisciplinary collaboration to tackle intricate health care issues.

About Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

TTUHSC El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in the Texas Tech University System in 2013, TTUHSC El Paso is celebrating 10 years as a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research. According to a 2022 analysis, TTUHSC El Paso contributes $634.4 million annually to our Borderplex region’s economy.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, TTUHSC El Paso has graduated over 2,000 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.