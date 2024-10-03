Newswise — Every autumn, Tufts welcomes neighbors and community members from Medford and Somerville as well as representatives of nonprofits and municipal resources based in those cities to Tufts Community Day. This year, nearly 3,000 residents of these two host communities joined university students, faculty, and staff for Community Day on Sunday, September 29.

In total, 39 community groups staffed tables on the Academic Quad, with organizations ranging from the Medford Family Network, the Somerville Mathematics Fund, the Asian American Civic Association, and three dozen others. As part of a new Community Day offering, the Quench Buggy provided by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority dispensed 300 gallons of fresh water from the Bay State’s Quabbin Reservoir. And the School of HONK! returned to Tufts Community Day for their first performance at the event since 2018.

Also participating this year: nearly 40 groups from across the university, including student organizations, academic departments, research projects, and administrative offices. A dozen student performing groups showed off their dancing, singing, and acting talents for Tufts neighbors.

“We loved having so many of our neighbors and community partners join us this year at Tufts Community Day,” said Rocco DiRico, executive director of the Office of Government and Community Relation at Tufts University. “We are delighted that Community Day continues to grow, with the university welcoming more and more neighbors to campus each year. The highlight of this year’s event was the School of Honk’s popup musical parade.”

As always, the entire event was free and open to the public, with lunch and refreshments provided by Tufts Dining.

https://now.tufts.edu/2024/10/02/tufts-community-day-hosts-nearly-3000-neighbors-hill