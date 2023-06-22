Newswise — Tufts University School of Medicine continues to expand its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) programs, now accepting applications in Seattle. The school plans to enroll the first cohort in Fall 2024.

The unique curriculum follows a hybrid and accelerated model, where students take synchronous and asynchronous classes online and participate in eight onsite clinical skills labs. Students complete 127 semester credit hours in seven consecutive semesters (compared to the standard nine semesters) from anywhere in the country.

The School of Medicine initially launched Tufts DPT in Boston in 2021, subsequently expanding last year to Phoenix.

The expansion of Tufts DPT follows projected job growth in the field of physical therapy. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports an expected 18% increase in new jobs through the year 2029.

Data also support a particular need in the Pacific Northwest, as this region has the fourth fewest number of physical therapy (PT) programs despite a median job-growth estimate of 28%.

“There is a clear need for a high quality DPT program in the Seattle market,” said Tufts DPT-Seattle Program Director Evan Papa.

“Our curriculum is particularly effective because it fosters a greater understanding of the human movement systems through integration of content in the clinical tracks within and across courses,” said Papa. “We provide opportunities for repetition and scaffolding of knowledge, gradually increasing content complexity, and making connections within and between courses and content.”

Additionally, the curriculum integrates the interplay of patients’ social determinants of health to deepen students’ understanding of the impacts of social, economic, community, education, and accessibility factors on patients’ health outcomes and quality of life.

“We have established the program on a set of core values including authenticity, integrity, belonging, and growth,” said Papa. “Students can expect to step into a physical therapy program that not only equips them with the knowledge and skills to excel, but one that also cultivates a community of authenticity where integrity is nurtured, a sense of belonging is fostered, and personal growth becomes an integral part of the journey.”

Applications to DPT programs in Seattle, Phoenix, and Boston are now open.

The program in Seattle is seeking accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education. Read more here.