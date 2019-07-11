Tufts University Names New Chief Information Officer

Newswise — MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE (July 11, 2019)—Christopher Sedore, vice president and chief information officer at the University of Texas at Austin, will be the new vice president and chief information officer at Tufts University, where he will oversee Tufts Technology Services, a group that is working to meet rapidly evolving and complex technology needs in teaching, research, and administration. His appointment begins August 5.

Sedore’s career accomplishments span information technology, online education, higher education business models, enrollment management, analytics, and data-driven decision-making. With both breadth and depth of expertise, he has proven himself as a professional who recognizes information technology’s power to drive and strengthen institutions.

“We are tremendously pleased to welcome Chris to Tufts, where he will help deepen our community's shared culture of innovation and collaboration,” said Anthony P. Monaco, president of Tufts University. “His unique experience in technology, education and problem solving make him an exciting addition to our team in an area that offers tremendous opportunities for creative solutions. We are confident that faculty, students, and administrators will find him a valued colleague and strategic leader.”

Throughout his career, Sedore has demonstrated his skill at harnessing technology to advance critical organizational goals. Most recently, at the University of Texas at Austin, he brought his signature strengths in change management to increasing collaboration in the IT community, overseeing modernization initiatives, and restarting IT governance. Prior to that, as president and chief executive officer for the New York State Education and Research Network, he developed a strategic plan that drove forward an ambitious statewide network of colleges, universities, museums, libraries, and K-12 institutions.

While at Syracuse University, most recently as senior vice president for enrollment management, he grew online program offerings and developed and implemented a new analytics and admissions decision-management system.

A graduate of SUNY Empire State College, Sedore built a reputation for collaboration and innovation during two-plus decades at Syracuse, which he joined in 1994 as manager of the network services, computing and technology group at the Maxwell School. He rose through the ranks to serve as vice president for information technology and chief information officer. From 2008 to 2014, he was responsible for a $25 million, 160-employee organization that managed campus-wide information systems. He also oversaw the launch of an industry-leading green data center, a partnership that included IBM, New York State, engineering faculty, facilities, and IT professionals.

Before becoming senior vice president for enrollment management in 2014, he served for two years as associate vice chancellor for academic operations. Among other initiatives, he led efforts to increase the use of analytics across the institution and was instrumental in graduate-program marketing and recruiting and launching new online programs.

At Tufts, Sedore will be responsible for advancing a cohesive and strategic vision to information and technology needs and resources on all its campuses.

“Tufts is an exciting place because of the broad array of extraordinary programs and research it has,” said Sedore. “As I learned more about Tufts, I came to appreciate it as a lean-into-the-future institution, with a strong will to push forward.”

Sedore succeeds the late David Kahle, who passed away in May 2018 after a brief battle with cancer.

###

About Tufts University

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university's schools is widely encouraged.