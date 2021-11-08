Tulane University veteran’s health expert Dr. Greg Stewart is available to speak about the hurdles veterans face in receiving quality mental health care and the difficult challenge in finding these wounded warriors suffering from invisible wounds. Stewart is the medical director for the Tulane University Center for Brain Health, whose central mission is to provide care for military veterans regardless of discharge status.

Mental health care and suicide prevention among those who have served in the military are top priorities for providing quality healthcare for veterans. However, often the biggest challenge is getting veterans into care.

“They feel like that someone else is more deserving, so they don’t take up a spot or take up resources. The bottom line is that some of our heroes won’t access the health care they need, thinking that they are helping someone else,” Stewart said.