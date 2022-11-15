Newswise — A Tulane University political science professor says Russia needs to provide an explanation for why its missile strike targeting Ukraine Tuesday crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.

A senior U.S. intelligence official reported that the strike occurred on a Polish farm about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. If confirmed, it would be the first time during the war that a NATO country has been struck.

"The Russians need to explain this, and preferably apologize," said Chris Fettweis, an international relations expert at Tulane.

Fettweis said the strike on Poland "was clearly not an intentional strike. It is hard to imagine how hitting a farm in Poland would help the Russian war effort in Ukraine."

He said the bottom line for U.S. interest in the war "remains to end the damn thing as soon as possible."