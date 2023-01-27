Newswise — Andrea Boyles is an associate professor of sociology and Africana studies at Tulane University and the author of two books — You Can’t Stop the Revolution: Community Disorder and Social Ties in Post-Ferguson America (UC Press 2019) and Race, Place, and Suburban Policing: Too Close for Comfort (UC Press 2015).

She is a criminologist, race scholar and ethnographer who is especially knowledgeable on Black citizen-police conflict, neighborhood disorder and disadvantage, and police aggression.