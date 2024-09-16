Newswise — Most people know the saying a ‘Band-Aid fix,’ a quick temporary aid to a problem not meant to be the solid solution. But what about a duck-tape triumph; a solution to a financial need that takes 161 hours to meet the goal and uses 80 roles of thick sticky tape to achieve? That’s the unorthodox direction first-year student Victoria Schoenherr went when seeking higher education scholarship opportunities.

“It was two in the morning; I was cozy in my bed and I was Googling fashion and design scholarships. I found a duct tape scholarship and thought it was cute, so I sent it to my dad,” Victoria said.

The next morning, Victoria’s father, alumnus Tom Schoenherr, ‘00, dropped off five roles of duct tape. That was all the encouragement Victoria needed to enter the national Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, where high school students were tasked with creating and wearing prom attire made of duct tape. It was obvious to the Schoenherrs quickly that five roles of duct tape would not be enough once Victoria began outlining her design of a larger-than-life 18th-century French Rococo-inspired dress.

“I knew I wanted to make a big dress,” Victoria said. “I love drawing, I love making chic big poofy dresses and ‘50s fit and flare dresses, that’s my favorite silhouette.”

Starting with the sketch, the new, first-year student in the University of Northern Colorado’s Theatre Arts: Design and Technology program drew a flowery hoop skirt with a corseted top and pleated sleeves and gloves. She even included an accessorized mirror, shoes, earrings and a headpiece to complete the look.

Making a dress this grand has always been Victoria’s dream. Typically, it’s done with fabric, but that costs a lot of money and becomes very heavy. So, having the opportunity to design a large dress using duct tape allowed her to live out her design fantasy.

“I was inspired by Tim Burton when it came to the design and the color. I also drew from the porcelain dolls I collected as a kid since they wear really detailed flowy dresses,” Victoria said.

Then came the construction of the dress. Scholarship applicants had from March 27 to June 5 to complete their prom attire. Victoria started with the bottom skirt, laying out a 9 by 9 sq. ft. piece of butcher paper and covering it with duct tape strips. She then made the hoop skirt out of cardboard and sprinkler pipe and sewed fabric onto it for stability.

“I had to learn this trick through trial and error,” Victoria said. “The process was a lot planning and destroying what I made, then trying again.”

She enlisted eight of her friends to help with pleating the flowers and gluing them on the dress. The group finished just in time to get Victoria in the dress, take a picture and send it to the judges.

“I think I spent 48 hours straight pleating ruffles on the skirts and sleeves, so I’m so thankful for my friends who were willing to help,” Victoria said.

The dress deadline landed after Victoria’s actual high school prom in May, so she didn’t wear the dress to her prom. Instead, she opted for a pink dress full of glittery tulle. However, she did receive scholarship funding for her creation.

Out of 165 entries nationwide, Victoria’s dress was top five in the dresses category, and she won the judge’s pick for most runway-worthy. Each accomplishment was a $1,000 scholarship, so she received $2,000 toward her higher education.

“I was at work when I saw the email and yelled, ‘I’m taking my break’,” Victoria said. “I ran over to my friend and started celebrating and losing my mind. Then I had to go back and talk to customers even though I had such high energy.”

Victoria worked at The Matthews Opera House in Spearfish, South Dakota where her grandparents live when she found out she was an award recipient. She typically spends her summers there because of the artistic opportunities the small town offers.

"There are so many wonderful, creative people who live there,” Victoria said. “I had the opportunity to do costume designing at a photography studio and it’s just an inspiring experience.”

Now, starting the next chapter in her life, Victoria was looking for another place to express herself in a similar fashion and knew that would be a possibility at UNC. With both of her parents being alumni and growing up in Windsor, she knew about the institution, but she says an interview with Anne Toewe, Ph.D., the School of Theatre Arts and Design director sealed the deal.

“We talked for three hours, it was amazing,” Victoria said. "I just knew I had to go to school here. It's close to home and has a great program so it'll be my new home."

Victoria has seen UNC theatre productions in the past and has been in awe of the amazing work the students accomplish. Her goal for costume designing while at UNC is creating the most insane, dramatic and elaborate clothing she can get away with.

“I would love to go all out, glitter everywhere, everything bedazzled, so The Little Mermaid would be amazing,” Victoria said.

While she loves the artistic process of sketching her designs and bringing them to life with every stitch of fabric, Victoria says she wouldn’t be opposed to experiencing being on stage too, though it’s not her career goal.

“I love acting so much, but I know it’s such a competitive industry. Everyone needs a costume designer so I’m going to go with that,” Victoria said. “But if they ever need someone to scream bloody murder, they can find me.”

Victoria knows she’s ready for any creative challenges that come her way. Whenever she gets overwhelmed, she can recall the time she created an award-winning dress unable to fit through door frames made from a product typically used for patching holes and packing boxes.

“I know it’s going to be new and scary, but I also know it’s going to be great,” Victoria said. “I can’t wait to get started. Then on to Broadway, of course.”