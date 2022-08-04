Research Alert
In the current issue of Cell Stem Cell, Bogeska et al. demonstrate that repeated exposures to inflammation cause indelible and specific functional compromise and accelerated aging of long-term hematopoietic stem cells (LT-HSCs). This study proposes the notion that the cumulative inflammatory events over the course of an organism’s lifespan may irreversibly damage LT-HSCs.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
DOI link; Publisher Website; Download PDF