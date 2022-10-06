Research Alert

Fibrosis, the pathological end stage of chronic inflammatory diseases, results from extracellular matrix deposition by fibrogenic fibroblasts. In this issue of Cell Stem Cell, Sobecki et al. (2022) develop a novel vaccination-based immunotherapy against fibrogenic progenitor-restricted antigens, leading to the regression of fibrosis in concert with liver and lung regeneration.

