Newswise — NEW YORK – May 12, 2023 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced that TVT: The Structural Heart Summit will feature 15 Late-Breaking Clinical Science studies. An annual meeting featuring cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions, TVT will take place June 7-10, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center – West in Phoenix, Arizona.

TVT has become the epicenter of innovation and collaboration in the structural heart arena over its 16-year history. The meeting brings together world-renowned experts and master operators to help translate novel discoveries into practical therapies for patients with valvular heart disease.

TVT’s late-breaking clinical science will highlight the latest advances in transcatheter aortic valve replacement as well as mitral, tricuspid, and left atrial appendage occlusion therapies. Data from these trials will help guide the selection of patients who will benefit most from these procedures and help define optimal treatment strategies, tools, and techniques for new and emerging treatments.

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Late-Breaking Clinical Science I

Mitral Valve Disease

Innovation & Clinical Science, Room 106

11:00 AM – 12:15 PM MST

Contemporary, Core-Lab Assessed, Acute Clinical Outcomes from 2000+ Patients with Mitral Regurgitation Treated with the 3rd and 4th Generation MitraClip™ Systems: Results from the EXPANDed Post Approval Studies

Longer-Term Clinical and Echocardiography Follow-up of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement with the Trans-apical Intrepid System

Contemporary Outcomes of Transcatheter Transeptal Mitral Valve in Valve in the United States

Mitral Valve Repair versus Replacement after Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Mitral Repair: Results from The CUTTING-EDGE Registry

Pressure Gradients and Mortality Following Transcatheter Mitral Valve in Valve and Valve in Ring

Friday, June 9, 2023

Late-Breaking Clinical Science II

Aortic Valve Disease (TAVR)

Innovation & Clinical Science, Room 106

11:00 AM – 12:15 PM MST

5 Year Outcomes of TAVI Patients with Prosthesis-Patient Mismatch

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Using a Balloon-Expandable Valve in Patients with Type-0 Bicuspid Aortic Valve Stenosis

Real-World Early Outcomes of Evolut FX Versus PRO+ Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Analysis of New Permanent Pacemaker Implantation in the PORTICO NG Study Utilizing the Intra-Annular, Self-Expandable Navitor™ Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve

Three-Year Outcomes from the Evolut Low Risk TAVR Bicuspid Study

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Late-Breaking Clinical Science III

Early Human Experiences – Mitral Valve Replacement Innovation

Innovation & Clinical Science, Room 106

Innovalve First-in-Human TMVR Experience (TWIST FIH): Clinical Outcomes and Echocardiography Evidence for Reverse Remodeling

Early Human Experience with the Cephea Transseptal TMVR System in Complex Mitral Anatomies

Bioprosthetic Surgical Valves in Intermediate-risk Patients: 1-Year Outcomes of the PARTNER 3 Mitral Valve-in-Valve Study

AltaValve Early Feasibility Study: Preservation of Mitral Valve Physiology Using a Passive Fixation TMVR Device

Trans-septal Mitral Valve Replacement with HighLife Valve in a Patient with Moderate-Severe Mitral Regurgitation

In addition to the 15 late-breaking science studies, TVT will feature:

More than 30 live cases from 13 leading academic medical centers in North America and Europe

Six tracks: Imaging, Left Atrial Appendage (LAA)/Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Heart Failure, Mitral, Tricuspid, and TAVR

Case-based sessions and hands-on training

Moderated poster presentations

And much more!

Additional information on TVT is available at https://tvt2023.crfconnect.com/.

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

