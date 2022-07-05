Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Chicago magazine's Top Cancer Doctors list for 2022 includes 29 Loyola Medicine physicians.

The physicians were nominated by their peers as the best in the area, according to Chicago magazine. The selection process considers these nominations along with physicians' educational and professional experience when deciding finalists.

"Loyola Medicine prides itself on offering outstanding, compassionate care for patients with cancer," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "These doctors are at the forefront of patient care and research, and we are proud to have them represent Loyola in this year's list."

"Here at Loyola we offer unique and holistic treatments at a world-class cancer center," said William Small Jr., MD, chair of radiation oncology and director of the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center. "The Top Cancer Doctors list is a testament to the dedication and expertise offered by our physicians."

The annual list of Top Cancer Doctors was published in Chicago magazine's June/July 2022 issue and can be found online.

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information company, compiled the Top Doctors list for Chicago magazine. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. Physicians are able to nominate doctors in any specialty in any part of the country who they believe are the best in the region or the country in their specialties. A physician's education and professional experience are validated before final selection. Doctors cannot pay to be selected.

Here are the Loyola Medicine physicians on the 2022 Top Cancer Doctors list:

