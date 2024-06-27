Newswise — NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jane Coffin Childs Fund for Medical Research (JCC) is a leader in biomedical research funding, having committed more than $150M together with its partners. For nearly eighty years, JCC has supported groundbreaking science by the most promising postdoctoral fellows in cancer and human disease research.

The esteemed Board of Science Advisors selected twenty-six new fellows from one of the largest applicant pools in the fund's history based on their doctoral research accomplishments, innovative research plans, and their chosen scientific mentors. Awardees are conducting research in a broad range of biomedical disciplines, from unveiling novel therapeutic targets in cancer to understanding the complex neurological mechanisms required for an animal to weigh behavioral instinct against learned experience.

"The Jane Coffin Childs Fund has a long history of funding innovative science that spans all areas of biology. We are proud to be able to support this new cohort of outstanding postdoctoral fellows who have made important contributions during graduate school and developed exciting new directions to pursue as postdoctoral fellows," said Sue Biggins, Ph.D., chair of the JCC's Scientific Advisory Board "Our experience has demonstrated that support from JCC will catalyze the careers of our fellows and lead to major scientific breakthroughs."

Biggins is an Investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) and Director of the Basic Sciences Division of the Fred Hutch in Seattle, as well as a former JCC Fellow.

In total, over $7M is committed to the 2024 cohort of fellows to provide three years of stipends by the Jane Coffin Childs Fund and its partners, HHMI and Merck Research Laboratories. The next round of applications for the 2025 cohort will open in October 2024.

"The distinguished JCC network of over 1700 former awardees and grantees around the world, the Board of Scientific Advisors and all of us at JCC are proud to welcome these exceptional scientists to our community," said Anita Pepper, Ph.D., the JCC's executive director "We look forward to supporting all facets of their careers."

The Jane Coffin Childs Memorial Fund for Medical Research was established by the Childs Family in 1937 to honor the memory of Jane Coffin Childs. Inspired by the founding purpose to support research into the causes and treatment of cancer, the Fund's mission has broadened to support fundamental scientific research that advances our understanding of the causes, treatments, and cures for human disease. More information about the fund and the fellows it supports can be found on the website https://www.jccfund.org/.