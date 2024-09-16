Newswise — Nancy Segal, author, professor of psychology and director of the Twin Studies Center at Cal State Fullerton, is set to speak about twins, genetics, parenting, nature and nurture at the Fullerton Public Library's Conference Center on Oct. 17.

Segal is the author of several books, including “Deliberately Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart,” “The Twin Children of the Holocaust,” “Accidental Brothers: The Story of Twins Exchanged at Birth and the Power of Nature and Nurture” and “Gay Fathers, Twin Sons.” She studies behavioral and physical development of twins, the nature of twins’ social relationships, twins separated at birth and the behavioral consequences of twin loss.

Segal established the Twin Studies Center in 1991 to enhance public awareness of the unique biological and psychological aspects of twinning and promote research experience and training for graduate and undergraduate students in the university’s psychology department.

The free two-hour event begins at 6:30 p.m., but seating is limited and reservations are suggested. A VIP reception is planned for 5-6 p.m., when guests can meet Segal, local school superintendents and other officials, and enjoy a light dinner for $35 per guest.

The talk is hosted by MJ Noor, founder of The Parents’ Voice USA. The volunteer organization founded in 2009 aims to inform and educate parents on issues and challenges that impact their students. Fullerton Community Foundation and the Lions Clubs International are sponsors of the event.

To register or gather more information about the event, go to tinyurl.com/pvgenetics.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.