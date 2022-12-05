Newswise — As the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case, 303 Creative v. Elenis, which challenges a Colorado state law that bars businesses that are open to the public from discriminating against gay people or announcing their intent to do so, two Albany Law School professors are available to comment on the developing story.

Stephen Clark has served as a professor of law at Albany Law School for over two decades.

Before joining the law school, he was in private practice with Winston & Strawn in Chicago, specializing in employment-related appellate litigation, a visiting professor at University of Toledo College of Law, and law clerk to the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana. His research interests include employment discrimination, federalism, and lesbian and gay rights.

He is available by appointment.

Read more about Prof. Clark: https://www.newswise.com/users/expert/Stephen-Clark-10046249

Vincent Bonventre is the Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Law at Albany Law School.

Beyond his experience working with visual, audio, and print media, he is the author of New York Court Watcher, a blog devoted to commentary on developments at the Supreme Court, the New York Court of Appeals, and other state supreme courts nationwide. He is also the founder and Director of the Center for Judicial Process.

He is available by appointment.

Read more about Prof. Bonventre: https://www.albanylaw.edu/faculty/faculty-directory/vincent-bonventre