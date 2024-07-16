Newswise — Morristown, NJ, July 16, 2024 – Atlantic Health System announced today that two of its hospitals, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center, have been ranked in the top five in New Jersey, by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024-2025 Best Hospital rankings. These rankings topped off dozens of honors bestowed to all Atlantic Health System’s medical centers this year.

Morristown Medical Center ranked as the #2 hospital, and Overlook Medical Center ranked as the #5 hospital in NJ.

Morristown Medical Center is recognized with the best Orthopedic care in New Jersey, with U.S. News ranking it #16 nationally. Other national rankings Morristown received include, Urology (#31), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#44), and Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#49). Morristown Medical Center was also ranked #10 in the New York Metro area.

Overlook Medical Center remained highly ranked in New Jersey and within the region and came in 20th in the New York Metro area. Overlook was recognized as high performing in four adult specialties: Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, and Urology.

Atlantic Health System partner CentraState Medical Center was recognized as high performing in three areas: COPD, Pneumonia, and Stroke. Newton Medical Center was recognized as high performing in two areas: COPD and Stroke, and Hackettstown Medical Center received one high performing rating: Kidney Failure.

Morristown Medical Center was also recognized as high performing in three Adult Specialties: Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Pulmonology & Lung Cancer, and in 19 common adult procedures and conditions: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, COPD, Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Gynecological Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Stroke, TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement).

“Our patients always come first, and these results illustrate our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality, innovative and most advanced care. This recognition highlights our exceptional team of medical, clinical, and support professionals who are among the very best in the nation,” said Trish O'Keefe, PhD, RN, President, Morristown Medical Center. “I am incredibly proud of everyone at Morristown for achieving these outstanding accomplishments.”

Additionally, U.S. News & World Report recognized Overlook as high performing in 10 common adult procedures and conditions: Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Pneumonia, Stroke.

“Overlook’s commitment to high quality care and superior outcomes continue to shine in these consistently high rankings. They are a testament to the way our team strives every day to innovate and raise the level of care that we deliver to patients,” said Stephanie Schwartz, FACHE, President of Overlook Medical Center. “We are dedicated to enhancing the experience patients and their loved ones receive at Overlook.”

“These outstanding national and regional rankings demonstrate Atlantic Health System’s commitment to providing the highest possible care to our communities,” said Brian Gragnolati , president and CEO, Atlantic Health System. “My gratitude goes out to every member of our dedicated team for the passion, talent and innovation they bring to work every day on behalf of our patients and their families.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions; only 11% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resource for patients navigating their health care decisions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A 'Best Hospital' recognition empowers patients to seek out medical care from the best of the best to treat their illness or condition.”

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This year, among methodology refinements , U.S. News incorporated new data on care provided to patients with Medicare Advantage insurance and on care provided to outpatients, nearly doubling the number of patients included in its annual data analysis. The Procedures & Conditions ratings are based entirely on objective quality measures.

For more information about Atlantic Health System, visit www.atlantichealth.org/awards.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events.

More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of 20,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 14 counties and 7.5 million people.

The not-for-profit system offers more than 550 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

The system includes Atlantic Medical Group, part of a physician enterprise that makes up one of the largest multispecialty practices in New Jersey with more than 1,700 physicians and advance practice providers. Joined with Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners they form part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 27 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability, has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University, is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers, and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.