Newswise — Two of Chulalongkorn University’s projects, have been internationally recognized and shortlisted for the “THE Award Asia 2022” in the categories of “Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year” and “Outstanding Support for Students”. Organized by THE World Universities Insights (Limited), THE Awards Asia is an international platform that highlights outstanding leadership and institutional performance of higher education across Asia.



For this year, two Chula projects have made the shortlist for the second year in a row, giving pride to Thai higher education institutions.

The ‘Robotic Innovation for Stroke Patients; Haxter Robotics’ Project was nominated for the ‘Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year’ category. Under the collaboration between the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, the project helps rehabilitate stroke patients to recover weak limbs after a stroke attack and return to living as much of a normal life as possible. Thailand has particularly become one of the countries with high incidents of strokes. As a result, giving Thai people equal access to stroke rehabilitation has become eminent. To this end, Haxter Robotics Factory, at the Faculty of Engineering, has developed and manufactured rehabilitation robots in accordance with an ISO13485 standard for medical device quality management systems. Robots have now been installed in 12 rehabilitation organizations or hospitals for actual post-stroke rehabilitation tests and curative operations.

The ‘MindSpace’ project is on the list in the ‘Outstanding Support for Students’ category. Created by Chula Student Wellness Unit, “MindSpace” is a web application that promotes, prevents, and monitors Chula students’ mental health. It combines services and psychological knowledge, allowing the students to first take care of themselves, and if needed, schedule a consultation with a psychologist via an online platform. This has become mighty helpful to students who have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. MindSpace’s services include:

Mind Journey – a record of mind care information and appointment arrangements

Mind Support – a collection of psychological resources for preliminary mind care development

Mind Test – a psychological test to gauge the students’ mental health

Mind Workshop – a collection of activities for self-improvement and healing

Mind Appointment – a channel to make appointments for counselling services from psychologists and psychiatrists

Mind Tracking – a place to explore and monitor one’s state of mind through the daily recording of feelings.

For more information on both projects, visit: https://theawardsasia.com/2022/en/page/shortlist