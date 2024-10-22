Newswise — During its annual meeting, The National Academy of Medicine elected two George Washington University faculty members to its new class.

Danya Matthew, Dean and Harold H. Greene professor of law at the GW law school and Monika Goyal, professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences both received the honor.

Danya Matthew's work focuses on advancing our understanding of how policies and legal systems have produced health inequities. Monika Goyal is a national leader in research in pediatric firearm injury prevention. Her research has shed a spotlight on the burden of firearm violence on child health.

According to The National Academy of Medicine, election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine. It recognizes professionals who have exceeded in their professional development.

