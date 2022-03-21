Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – Two recently released grape varieties offer new flavors for consumers and better growing characteristics for farmers.

Sugrafiftytwo, an ultra-early ripening green seedless grape variety with a sweet Muscat flavor and firm, crisp texture, and Sugrasixty, a midseason ripening red variety with large berries and a tropical aroma with overtones of mango, are the fruit of a 13-year collaboration between Cornell AgriTech and Sun World International, a global fruit genetics and licensing company.

“With the right varieties, the Eastern table grape industry might consider expanding,” said Bruce Reisch, professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “That could drive economic development through tourism, farm markets and home enthusiasts. Many home growers are interested in doing something new.”

Reisch credits Cornell’s partnership with Sun World for making the development of these new varieties possible.

For the past 42 years, Reisch has focused on developing improved genetic and trait-marker technology to mine the genetic diversity of wild and native American grape species; and speed the release of new varieties with desirable traits like powdery mildew resistance, cold-hardiness and early ripening.

