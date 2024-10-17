The aquarium has provided a home for eleven rescued otters since 1991.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — October 17, 2024 — Two female southern sea otters are debuting at the New York Aquarium. Both adults were rescued off the coast of California at young ages and were deemed non-releasable as pups. They have been cared for at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited aquariums prior to arriving at the New York Aquarium, where they now reside in the Sea Cliffs exhibit. The New York Aquarium has provided a home for 11 rescued sea otters since 1991.

Southern sea otters (Enhydra lutris nereis), also known as California sea otters, live on the coast of California. Like all wildlife, they have an important role in the ecological health of the environment. As a keystone species in Pacific Ocean near-shore waters, sea otters play an important role in their ocean ecosystem by eating sea urchins, which helps keep the populations in check. Controlling the sea urchin population helps protect coastal kelp forests from being overgrazed. Kelp forests are a prime habitat for many species, and current scientific research suggests they can provide more carbon storage than terrestrial forests.

“We are happy to provide a home for these rescued southern sea otters,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Clayton, Director of the New York Aquarium. “These two otters have incredible stories, and we are pleased to see how well they are settling into their new home. As part of our commitment to protecting marine wildlife, we are proud the New York Aquarium has participated in the southern sea otter rescue and rehabilitation program with other AZA-accredited aquariums.”

Southern sea otters are listed as a threatened species under the United States Endangered Species Act (ESA) and are protected by the United States Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) and international treaties. All rescue and rehabilitation work with sea otters is conducted with United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) oversight. It is estimated by the USFWS that 3,000 remain in the wild.

New York Aquarium is part of Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world's largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. It is located on 14 acres along the Atlantic Coast (602 Surf Ave., Coney Island, NY) and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).