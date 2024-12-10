Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 — The National Academy of Inventors has named two University of California, Irvine researchers as fellows. Hamid Jafarkhani, Chancellor’s Professor of electrical engineering & computer science, was recognized for his pioneering contributions to signal processing for multi-antenna wireless communications systems. Jianhua Yu, professor of medicine, hematology & oncology, was honored for his development of novel therapies to battle cancer.

“We are proud to have two UC Irvine faculty members selected as fellows by the National Academy of Inventors,” said Hal Stern, provost and executive vice chancellor. “Both researchers have successfully translated their research into significant applications in society. Professor Jafarkhani’s contributions in wireless communications have had broad benefits, and Professor Yu’s work addresses a critical need to develop new cancer treatments.”

Jafarkhani is director of UC Irvine’s Center for Pervasive Communications and Computing and has previously served as director of the networked systems graduate program. He is an expert in communications theory whose research focuses on signal processing and machine learning with an emphasis on coding, wireless communications, image processing and wireless networks. He is a fellow of the American Association of the Advancement of Science and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Jafarkhani is the author of the book Space-Time Coding: Theory and Practice. He has been recognized as a Highly Cited Researcher and has won numerous awards, including a National Science Foundation Career Award in 2003, the 2006 IEEE Marconi Prize Paper Award in Wireless Communications, the 2013 IEEE Eric E. Sumner Award, the 2014 IEEE Communications Society Award for Advances in Communication, and the Samueli School of Engineering 2015-16 Faculty Excellence in Research Senior Career Award as well as its Fariborz Maseeh Best Faculty Research Award (2007). In 2017, he was inducted into the University of Maryland engineering school’s Innovation Hall of Fame for outstanding contributions to the development of space-time methods and algorithms for multi-antenna wireless communication systems and networks.

“I am deeply proud to have received this honor from the National Academy of Inventors,” Jafarkhani said. “I have spent my career at UC Irvine working on the foundational aspects of technologies that touch the lives of nearly every person on Earth, and I hope to continue creating inventions that help people, the economy and society as a whole.”

Yu joined UC Irvine’s School of Medicine in 2024. His research focuses on harnessing innate immunity to treat both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. He is a pioneer in developing chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cells for cancer treatment. Yu and his colleagues are also advancing the development of oncolytic viruses as a therapeutic approach for cancer. Several discoveries from Yu’s lab have progressed to clinical trials.

Yu amplifies the impact of his work through institutional licensing of technologies to pharmaceutical companies, and he has launched a start-up company. He holds more than 40 patents and has published more than 250 peer-reviewed articles, many in high-impact journals. Yu is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“This fellowship from the National Academy of Inventors is deeply rewarding,” said Yu. “My life’s work is centered on laboratory research to derive new ways to fight cancer. Recognition from the NAI and continued support by the School of Medicine inspires me to pursue my research.”

“This year’s Class of NAI Fellows represents a truly impressive caliber of inventors. Each of these individuals is tackling real-world issues and creating solutions that propel us into the future. Through their work, they are making significant contributions to science, creating lasting societal impact, and growing the economy,” said NAI President Dr. Paul Sanberg. “NAI fellows as a whole are a driving force of innovation, generating crucial advancements across scientific disciplines and creating tangible impacts as they move their technologies from lab to marketplace.”

The new class of 170 NAI fellows will be formally inducted into the organization in a ceremony during the 2025 NAI Annual Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

UC Irvine now has 20 National Academy of Inventors fellows and nearly 700 active U.S. patents. NAI fellowship is the organization’s highest professional distinction awarded solely to academic inventors.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The campus has produced five Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 224 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

Media access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an on-campus studio with a Comrex IP audio codec to interview UC Irvine faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UC Irvine news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists may be found at https://news.uci.edu/media-resources.