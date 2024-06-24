Newswise — Today marks two years since the overturning of Roe v Wade. The ruling by the US Supreme Court declared the constitutional right to an abortion no longer exists.

Since the ruling, 14 states have total or near-total abortion bans.

Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the GW Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Public Health

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emerita Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at GW.

Elizabeth Borkowski is a senior research scientist in Health Policy and Management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Her areas of expertise include reproductive health and U.S. healthcare policy affecting women's health.



