Article title: SGLT2 inhibition leads to a restoration of hepatic and circulating metabolites involved in the folate cycle and pyrimidine biosynthesis

Authors: Ileana Mendez Espinoza, Elijah N. D. Choos, Carolyn M. Ecelbarger, Blythe D. Shepard

From the authors: “Here, we report that empagliflozin reduces hepatic steatosis that is associated with restoring metabolic intermediates in the folate and pyrimidine biosynthesis pathways. These changes may lead to new approaches to treat nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.