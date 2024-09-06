Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: SGLT2 inhibition leads to a restoration of hepatic and circulating metabolites involved in the folate cycle and pyrimidine biosynthesis

Authors: Ileana Mendez Espinoza, Elijah N. D. Choos, Carolyn M. Ecelbarger, Blythe D. Shepard

From the authors: “Here, we report that empagliflozin reduces hepatic steatosis that is associated with restoring metabolic intermediates in the folate and pyrimidine biosynthesis pathways. These changes may lead to new approaches to treat nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, August-2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, August-2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Diabetes Healthcare Liver Disease
KEYWORDS
APSselect American Physiological Society American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology Hepatic Steatosis Lipidomics metabolic dysfunction associated fatty liver disease Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Visceral Fat empagliflozin TallyHo SGLT2 inhibitors Metabolomics